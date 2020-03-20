Two Texas DPS employees test positive for COVID-19, agency says

Two Texas Department of Public Safety employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the agency.

DPS released a public notice of office locations where the DPS employees tested positive for the virus.

The offices are located in Belton and Carrollton. Both cities are north of San Antonio.

DPS issued the following statement:

“Public safety is our number one concern, and the department will work in conjunction with public health authorities to provide any additional information necessary to notify the public of these positive cases. DPS continues to follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.