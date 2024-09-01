‘I didn’t know which day it was’: Houston’s ‘Mattress Mack’ hospitalized with ‘cognitive’ issues

Jim McInvale, better known as Mattress Mack, gave an update on his health from St. Luke's hospital.

HOUSTON – Houston businessman Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale was hospitalized Saturday with what he described as “cognitive” issues.

McIngvale posted a video to his Facebook page on Saturday from the emergency room at St. Luke’s Hospital in the Texas Medical Center. In the post, McIngvale said he was having “trouble with cognitive things.”

“I’ll be alright because they have great doctors at the Texas Medical Center, and I will be fine,” McIngvale said in the Saturday video.

McIngvale shared another update on Sunday. In the video, he said he felt nauseous all day on Friday.

“I drove to work, and for the first time in 43 years, I missed the exit,” McIngvale said on Sunday. “That should have told me something was wrong.”

When he arrived at work, McIngvale said he couldn’t remember the day of the week. A mobile stroke ambulance later picked McIngvale up and transported him to St. Luke’s Hospital.

Doctors continue to run tests on McIngvale to figure out the extent of his health issues, he said.

True to his trade, McIngvale took time out of both videos to advertise his furniture store’s Labor Day weekend sale.