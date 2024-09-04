U.S. Chamber of Commerce backs Ted Cruz for Senate over Colin Allred

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks to delegates at the 2024 Texas GOP Convention in San Antonio on May 25, 2024.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce endorsed Sen. Ted Cruz in his reelection campaign Tuesday after previously endorsing his Democratic challenger, U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, in past cycles.

The pro-business group, which mostly backs Republican candidates, endorsed Allred in his competitive 2020 race and in 2022. Allred’s campaign often cites the endorsement along with his endorsement by the AFL-CIO union group as a sign of his bipartisan bonafides.

Both years, he was running for reelection in the U.S. House, in 2020 against Genevieve Collins and in 2022 against Antonio Swad. His 2020 reelection was one of only two in Texas targeted by national Republicans who saw him as vulnerable that year. Allred was one of only 14 U.S. House Democrats to receive the chamber’s endorsement in 2022.

The Chamber unveiled its endorsement for Cruz during a tour through North Texas, San Antonio and Houston with the senator. Neil Bradley, the group’s executive vice president and chief policy officer, joined Cruz for the tour.

"As a leader in the U.S. Senate, Ted Cruz has been a champion for pro-growth policies that help Texas businesses, individuals, and families achieve their American dream," Bradley said in a statement. "Senator Cruz has a proven track record of support for policies that cut taxes, fight regulatory overreach, boost domestic energy production, modernize infrastructure, and promote trade, while protecting American jobs.”

Cruz said in a statement that his top priority when he first entered Congress was “fighting for jobs.”

"I am proud of my work in the U.S. Senate to advocate for legislation that supports free markets, limits government, and fosters economic development, and I will continue to fight day in and day out to preserve and grow Texas's thriving 'Main Street' businesses," he said.

Allred’s campaign reiterated that the congressman backed bipartisan legislation supported by the chamber that Cruz voted against in the Senate.

“Colin Allred will always be a fighter for the Texas business community and their workers. As the most bipartisan Texan in Congress, he’s championed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the CHIPS and Science Act, and has worked hand in hand with the business community to grow our economy and create Texas jobs,” Allred campaign spokesperson Josh Stewart said in a statement. “Ted Cruz voted no on these Texas industry priorities because all he cares about is himself.”

Both Cruz and Allred have been leaning into their legislative resumes as they run in a competitive race for the Senate seat. An August YouGov poll by the University of Houston’s Hobby School put Cruz at only 2 percentage points ahead of Allred.

This cycle, Cruz — who has long made a name for himself as a partisan warrior — is touting his position as the top Republican on the Senate Commerce Committee and his work on bipartisan legislation, including shepherding through a massive aviation safety bill through the Senate. During the 2021-2022 congressional session, Cruz ranked as the 16th most effective Republican senator by the Center for Effective Lawmaking at the University of Virginia and Vanderbilt University.

Allred’s campaign asserted the congressman still has a strong relationship with business interests throughout the state while maintaining his union ties. Allred received the Texas AFL-CIO’s endorsement in this year’s Democratic primary against the more progressive state Sen. Roland Gutierrez.

Disclosure: University of Houston and US Chamber of Commerce have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

