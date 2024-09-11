Affected by Texas’ high home prices and rents? We want to talk to you

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Texas has a housing crisis. More than half of the state’s renter households spend too much money on rent. Would-be homebuyers need to make close to six figures a year to buy a home in the state’s major urban areas.

We’re writing a series of stories about the state’s housing crisis, examining its root causes, the political struggles around addressing those issues and how policymakers can solve the problem. In particular, we will examine local regulations in the state’s largest urban areas that dictate what kind of homes can be built and where — and that experts say have fueled the state’s housing shortage.

Are you one of Texas’ 2.1 million renters who spend more than 30% of their paycheck to keep a roof over their heads? Do you want to buy your first home but can’t find anything in your price range? Is your commute longer than you’d like because you can’t find affordable housing closer to your workplace?

If so, we want to talk to you. Fill out the form below if you’d like to get in touch with us and share your experience.

Get the data and visuals that accompany this story →

