SAPD bomb techs, trained sniffing dog headed to Austin, Chief McManus says

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said Monday that the police department is sending its bomb technicians to Austin.
McManus said two trained bomb technicians and a bomb-sniffing dog from the SAPD bomb squad are headed to Austin to assist with the investigation into recent explosives that have gone off in the city.
The technicians will be there to investigate initial calls about suspicious packages and will remain for as long as they are needed, McManus said.
The latest incident occurred on Sunday evening, when an explosion triggered by a trip wire injured two people.
It's the fourth explosion to have taken place in the Austin area since March 2.
When asked if he's seen anything like this in his law enforcement career, McManus said, “No, not a series.”
McManus urged all residents to report suspicious packages and be aware of their surroundings.
