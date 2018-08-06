Whatadonation: Whataburger gives DoSeum $100,000 to promote learning

SAN ANTONIO - The DoSeum on Monday unveiled its "orange spirit" makeover to the food truck in its most popular exhibit.

The food truck in the Little Town exhibit was redesigned after Whataburger donated $100,000 to the museum to promote learning.

The food truck allows children to role-play as servers, cooks or customers and learn through doing.​​​​​​

Whataburger employees said they plan on making another big donation to other local organizations as part of the company's "Orange Spirit Week," which celebrates the company's 68th anniversary.

Whataburger has another surprise for DoSeum guests: People who go to the DoSeum wearing orange can get a free honey butter chicken biscuit or taquito.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.