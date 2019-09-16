Woman sought for questioning in Castle Hills hit-and-run crash

SAN ANTONIO - Castle Hills police are looking for a woman who they believe may be tied to a hit-and-run crash that happened early Monday morning.

Police said they found the victim of that crash by chance, near the intersection of NW Military and West Avenue.

An officer happened to initiate an unrelated traffic stop in the area and heard the 33-year-old man's calls for help.

The officer then called for backup.

"They were able to locate a man lying on the ground, yelling for some help," said Capt. Esteban Zuniga, with Castle Hills Police Department. "He claimed that he had been there (for) about 20 minutes or so."

Police called for paramedics, who treated the man at the scene, then took him to a hospital by ambulance.

The victim was experiencing extreme back pain, so officers were not able to get very many answers from him, Zuniga said.

Zuniga said they learned enough to dispel their initial idea that he had been involved in a random hit-and-run.

"Further investigation revealed that he was with his ex-girlfriend. I guess he had exited the vehicle. In the process of her leaving the area, (she) struck him with the vehicle," Zuniga said.

Zuniga said it’s still not clear if this was intentional and that the case is under investigation.

Detectives plan to interview the 28-year-old woman, whose name they did not disclose.

But Zuniga said it is possible she could face a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Meanwhile, the driver who initially was stopped by the officer was arrested on a drug-related charge, according to Castle Hills police.

While the traffic stop may have led to bad news for him, it may have been a lucky break for the injured man.

Had the officer not stopped there, Zuniga said there is no telling what would have happened to him.

"Of course, at that hour of the morning, at 4:50 in the morning, there's not that much traffic just yet," Zuniga said.

