Have a pizza party with the family + make your own

SAN ANTONIO – This San Antonio French bistro takes an Italian twist to their wood-fired pizzas that are a must-try this summer.

Chef Damien Watel brings his son along, and they talk about the new wood-burning oven on Bistr09′s patio. Chef Watel wanted guests to have the experience of seeing the pizzas bake before they ate them.

Mike Osterhage and Chef Watel’s son, Enzo Watel, have a pizza making contest, and they suggest that you should make a pizza the way you want.

Watch the video to see how Bistr09 does their wood-fired pizzas and head to their website for more about them.