As seen on SA Live - Home Improvement Show - Wednesday, July 31, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., it’s our Home Improvement Show! We’re tackling DIY projects like how to build a grill, taking a closer look at the number one home improvement project, learning how to get windows faster and more.

What’s on your home improvement to-do list? Let us know here and look for your answer today on the show.

Recommended Videos

Fiona heads to Burk Hardware to learn how to build a grill from start to finish in a new series, “Call a Handywoman.” Jill Burk from the store also shows us how to revamp cabinets.

Don’t know what to do with a small patio? Jen chats with professional decorator Magdalena Mendez from Experimenting with Decor about how to make your patio your happy space.

We also chat with The Garden Center about caring for trees and how they add value to your property, how Viva Windows can get you new windows faster and for less, why garage doors are the number one-rated home improvement project with Hollywood Crawford Doors and all the options for your roof with Radiant Roofing.

We want to connect with you! Click here to upload a photo or video of your favorite spot around San Antonio - new or old. Tell us why it’s your favorite and why we should go there. You might see it featured on the show.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.