As seen on SA Live - Holiday Special - Monday, December 22, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., this holiday special is a gift! We’re focusing on amazing experiences this Christmas with JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa, and taking you inside the new gorilla exhibit at the San Antonio Zoo.

Our Question of the Day: What would you rather get for Christmas, a gift or an experience? Vote here and look for the results today on the show.

Frosty the Snowman comes to town! JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa presents ICE! featuring Frosty the Snowman, where you can go inside a 9ºF tent on the property and view millions of pounds of hand-carved ice in some of your favorite holiday characters. Fiona takes us there live.

The resort is offering the following special deals:

Buy two tickets, get two tickets to ICE! free with the promo code BUY2GET2 .

50 percent off ICE! tickets using the code MILITARY50 .

20 percent off room rates plus two tickets to ICE! using the code S5422.

It’s all part of JW Hill Country Christmas at the resort. Don’t miss Reindeer Ridge, featuring snow tubing on Snow Flow Mountain, hot chocolate by the fire, a holiday shopping experience, Mrs. Claus, Santa, gingerbread house building and more.

It’s the season of giving, and there are all sorts of ways to get back. Find out how JW Marriott San Antonio gives back to the Children’s Miracle Network and all the great work done by this amazing organization.

Jen takes us to Historic Market Square for a preview of La Gran Tamalada, hosted by La Familia Cortez Restaurants. It’s a free event where you can make tamales with the community and enjoy treats from vendors, plus a high school tamales competition. It’s all happening this Saturday.

We’ve been waiting for months, and it’s finally here! We give you an inside look at Congo Falls at the San Antonio Zoo, where gorillas are waiting for you to discover their world-renowned new habitat at the grand opening this Saturday.

Jada takes us into a gingerbread wonderland with the crafter who created our special gingerbread set at the SA Live studio, Stephanie Peña Frost from Princess & the Monkey Home Decor.

Plus, who’s up for a little holiday street magic? Magicians Max Zawacki and Oscar Muñoz take us through the streets of San Antonio for some truly astounding tricks.

