As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, December 23, 2025

We’re at Civic Park at Hemisfair for the very first Holidays at Hemisfair. This season-long celebration has fun activities for the whole family, like ice skating and free classic Christmas movies.

Celebrate Christmas with adorable animals at Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo. Join Fiona as she visits some fuzzy and scaly friends and learns how guests can get up close to capybaras.

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café has a holiday menu through Dec. 24. Try delicious classic Christmas-themed crepes like the Grinch crepe and help support a non-profit with all proceeds going to local kids’ sports through iSports.

Roll in the holiday season with Jingle Bell Roll hosted by Signia by Hilton La Cantera Resort & Spa. At this Christmas oasis, you can roller-skate on a retro-inspired roller rink built over the topaz infinity pool. Need a break from skating? Poolside cabanas will be transformed into holiday coves with firepits around the area, perfect for roasting marshmallows and chatting the night away.

Add some sparkle to your gift giving this season with wine bundles from Heath Sparkling Wines.

Community First Health Plans is helping the community during an all-time high of food insecurity. Community First Food Pantry is a resource providing families with food, school supplies, pet food and more.

