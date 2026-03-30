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SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Monday, March 30

Helping lost dogs find their way back home, celebrity hair stylist, support for families dealing with loss

Robert Morin, SA Live Producer

dog in lap (2026)

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m. Helping lost dogs find their way back home, a celebrity hair stylist can help you hair & your brain & support for families dealing with difficult loss.

Have you seen the viral video of a group of dogs who apparently escaped captors & walked several kilometers back home. Well, that video story might not be real but many dogs are lost every day - Pup Pup & Away shares tips to help bring them home if they’re lost and they’re helping you get a free Fi Smart Collar that will track their location & their health.

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