As seen on SA Live - Monday, March 30 Helping lost dogs find their way back home, celebrity hair stylist, support for families dealing with loss dog in lap (2026) SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m. Helping lost dogs find their way back home, a celebrity hair stylist can help you hair & your brain & support for families dealing with difficult loss.
Have you seen the viral video of a group of dogs who apparently escaped captors & walked several kilometers back home. Well, that video story might not be real but many dogs are lost every day -
Pup Pup & Away shares tips to help bring them home if they’re lost and they’re helping you get a free Fi Smart Collar that will track their location & their health.
The magic of Disney on Ice is coming back to the Alamo city and it’s your chance to win a family four-pack of tickets.
Enter to win here.
He’s worked with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood like Angelina Jolie & Lupita Nyong’o - Ted Gibson tells us about his incredible career & the new product he’s created that can strengthen your hair & your brain.
There are time when words feel hard to find but kindness, support & community can speak volumes.
ABC of Southwest Texas offers a bereavement program that supports families through the loss of a child with compassionate & ongoing care.
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Robert Morin headshot
Robert started his career at KSAT more than 10 years ago. He started as a prompter operator, to director, to promotions producer and now SA Live producer. He loved the excitement of news but entertainment is where he feels at home.
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