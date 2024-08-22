107º
Favor launches H-E-B Now to get customers last-minute grocery needs in 45 minutes or less

New section also makes it easier for customers to make selections in Favor app

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

H-E-B Now on the Favor app (Credit: Favor)

SAN ANTONIO – Favor has launched a new service with parent company H-E-B to help customers get their last-minute grocery needs faster.

The H-E-B Now service launched on Thursday. Favor customers can get up to 15 items delivered in 45 minutes or less through the new service.

There are no delivery or service fees on orders over $25 through the end of the year, according to a Favor news release.

“Perfect for quick grocery shop needs, customers can use H-E-B Now’s search feature to find their favorite items as well as browse popular categories across fruit and vegetables, milk and eggs, pantry, deli and prepared food, meat and seafood, everyday essentials, health and beauty and more,” the news release said.

The Favor app now features a new section for its H-E-B offerings to help customers make their selections easier and quicker.

H-E-B Beer & Wine, Blooms by H-E-B, H-E-B Sushiya, True Texas BBQ other offerings are available by tapping the new “H-E-B” section in the Favor app’s tab bar.

Access H-E-B Now on Favor here.

Ivan Herrera, MSB, has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering consumer and money content, news of the day and trending stories.

