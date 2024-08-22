Favor launches H-E-B Now to get customers last-minute grocery needs in 45 minutes or less

SAN ANTONIO – Favor has launched a new service with parent company H-E-B to help customers get their last-minute grocery needs faster.

The H-E-B Now service launched on Thursday. Favor customers can get up to 15 items delivered in 45 minutes or less through the new service.

There are no delivery or service fees on orders over $25 through the end of the year, according to a Favor news release.

“Perfect for quick grocery shop needs, customers can use H-E-B Now’s search feature to find their favorite items as well as browse popular categories across fruit and vegetables, milk and eggs, pantry, deli and prepared food, meat and seafood, everyday essentials, health and beauty and more,” the news release said.

The Favor app now features a new section for its H-E-B offerings to help customers make their selections easier and quicker.

H-E-B Beer & Wine, Blooms by H-E-B, H-E-B Sushiya, True Texas BBQ other offerings are available by tapping the new “H-E-B” section in the Favor app’s tab bar.

Access H-E-B Now on Favor here.