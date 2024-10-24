Relationship renewal: National 2-day marriage conference coming to San Antonio

The two-day marriage conference will be held Nov. 8-9 at First Baptist Church of San Antonio.

A national conference that focuses on growing strong marriages is coming to San Antonio in November.

“Resist the Drift aims to help couples in a culture that tends to pull them in a thousand different directions,” said Danny Panter, associate pastor at First Baptist Church of San Antonio. “We want to equip them and give them tools to help them stay connected in the midst of that culture.”

He said this conference will see couples of all ages coming in from around the country, but really encouraged those in San Antonio to attend.

“Our heart is our church family and the city,” Panter said. “We think every married couple needs to think about, ‘What’s next for us? How do we move closer together rather than farther apart?’”

The two-day marriage conference will be held Nov. 8-9 at First Baptist Church of San Antonio. Couples who attend will receive biblically inspired insights, practical tools and encouragement from renowned marriage experts Dr. Greg Smalley and Erin Smalley.

After facing struggles early in their marriage, they committed to helping other couples navigate relational challenges.

“Greg is the VP for marriage at Focus on the Family, he has a PhD in clinical counseling (and) has been working in marriage and that family space for years,” Panter said. “His wife (Erin) has her own practice in marriage and family therapy, so they come with a wealth of knowledge and experience. They’ve been married for 32 years, have four kids, and they’re passionate about equipping marriages to flourish.”

The couple’s expertise has taken them around the world, where they have led countless marriage seminars. Through transparent storytelling and evidence-based practices, they inspire couples to reconnect on a deeper level.

Panter said First Baptist Church of San Antonio has held other marriage conferences for couples and has seen enormous success.

“We have, over the last seven years, ministered to over 200 couples in our marriage ministry. We’ve seen couples go from really tough places to flourishing. We are glad that we are able to be in this space. We think it’s vitally important in our city. We think marriage and family affects everybody and is a core of our community and beyond.”

He added that the conference is more than just an opportunity to listen to speakers; it’s a chance to reflect, reset and reconnect with your spouse. Through moments of worship, insightful session and candid discussions, couples will be equipped to rediscover the joy and intimacy they once shared.

Panter said if anyone has never been to an event like this and has some apprehension, they should know that it doesn’t matter how old you are or where you are in your marriage, the goal is to equip every single married couple, young and old.

“We really want this to be something where husbands and wives can come together and really enjoy time together in a world that is so hectic,” he said. “We want to offer the venue and the means to say: ‘Let’s stay connected, and let’s have fun doing it.’”

Registration is still open. Tickets are $80 per person or $160 a couple. Click or tap here to purchase your tickets now.

Event schedule

Day 1 – Friday, Nov. 8

5:30 p.m.: Doors open (premium guests receive reserved seating)

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Worship Session 1: Roommates to Soulmates Break Session 2: Close Pursuit



Day 2 – Saturday, Nov. 9