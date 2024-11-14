First Fine Arts Series: San Antonio church celebrates faith and music together

The First Fine Arts Series at FBCSA includes an upcoming Advent Concert Series, featuring performances from distinguished artists such as French horn player Catherine Dowd, the San Antonio Brass Band, and classical guitarist Mark Cruz.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

People can be so different and on so many different walks of life. Whether it be a difference in age, language or even lifestyle, there’s always one thing that we have in common: Music.

The First Baptist Church of San Antonio uses that commonality to bring together the community and the church to enjoy the gift of music.

Since the Fall of 2013, the First Fine Arts Series at FBCSA has provided more than 100 programs, with performances from members of the church family to collegiate choirs, military ensembles, chamber groups and solo artists.

“The Series has consistently served as a bridge connecting our faith community with the arts community,” said Aaron Hufty, associate pastor of worship and music. “This series is not only about concerts, but also about celebrating the divine gift of music and the belief that great faith deserves great art.”

He added that, through the First Fine Arts Series, FBCSA’s congregation and neighbors alike have shared in countless memorable experiences that reflect God’s creativity and beauty.

Located downtown, in the heart of San Antonio, next to a world-class performing arts complex, the series presents an opportunity to engage in the cultural arts community actively.

“Through the First Fine Arts Series, we honor the task God has given us to cultivate and celebrate art as a divine gift,” Hufty said. “These concerts embody our mission to bring people together in a space where faith and art intersect, enriching the lives of all who attend.”

The First Fine Arts Series at FBCSA includes an upcoming Advent Concert Series, featuring performances from distinguished artists like French horn player Catherine Dowd, the San Antonio Brass Band and classical guitarist Mark Cruz.

The concerts will be held during the lunch hour on Tuesdays (Dec. 3, 10 & 17) at noon, are generally 30 minutes in duration and have a $5 lunch available afterwards.

The First Fine Arts Series is presented in part by the generous support of the San Antonio Symphony League.

“Let’s continue to support, celebrate and pray for the First Fine Arts Series as we bring our community together through music, sharing in the creative spirit that God has given each of us,” Hufty said.

He said FBCSA is committed to standing as a beacon for the arts in the heart of the city, not only valuing art but also showcasing the love of Jesus and the creative spirit that God has given everyone through the events they host.

For more information, times and dates, visit https://fbcsa.org/firstfinearts.