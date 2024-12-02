A free Christmas tradition: Christmas at First brings spirit of the season to San Antonio

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Every year, First Baptist Church of San Antonio gifts the city with an unforgettable Christmas celebration: Christmas at First.

The 2024 edition of this decades-long tradition is themed “Now All is Well” and invites the community to immerse themselves in the spirit of Christmas with combined choirs and orchestra, and all for free -- no tickets required.

A timeless celebration of Christmas

Christmas at First is more than just a concert; it’s a cherished tradition that offers a time for reflection, gratitude and peace. As the music fills the sanctuary and the community gathers, the congregation remembers that Christmas is about more than just holiday shopping and festive gatherings with family and friends. It’s about the joy that transcends all circumstances.

Planning for this year’s event has been a year-long endeavor, according to Aaron Hufty, FBCSA’s associate pastor of Worship and Music.

“The moment I stepped off the podium last year, the process for this year began,” he said. “We’ve been rehearsing since September.”

The significance of “Now All is Well”

This year’s event places special emphasis on “The First Nowell,” one of the most cherished Christmas carols.

Hufty explained, “We always sing ‘The First Nowell’; it’s an arrangement I absolutely love. I did a deep dive into the history of the song, and the English word ‘Nowell’ comes from the phrase ‘now all is well.’”

Each verse of the Christmas carol tells a different part of the Incarnation, from the angelic announcement to the shepherds and the wise men’s visit. The term “nowell” traces back to the walled towns of Cornwall, England, where watchmen would declare, “It’s 10 o’clock, now all’s well” at the end of their watch, assuring the town of safety.

“Because of the Christ child, we can handle all the noise and chaos in the world. Now, all is well,” Hufty said.

The connection between “nowell” and the Christmas story underscores the central message of Christmas at First: the arrival of Christ brings peace and joy. Hufty believes this message captures the core of the season.

More than a Christmas concert

The services involve approximately 250 participants, including choirs of all ages, a professional orchestra, and a strong sense of community.

“It’s an incredible, extravagant presentation,” Hufty said.

Christmas at First: Now All is Well will take place on Dec. 14 and 15 at 6 p.m. at FBCSA, located on McCullough Avenue in downtown San Antonio.

For those unable to attend the free event in person, the presentation will air at on KSAT12 on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, at 10 a.m., allowing families to enjoy the Christmas celebration from the comfort of their homes.

To learn more about this favorite San Antonio Christmas event, Christmas at First: Now All is Well, please click here.