Spurs to donate over $500K to pay workers through end of season in wake of coronavirus pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of the San Antonio Spurs, has announced the formation of a fund totaling over $500,000 that will ensure that the organization’s part-time employees will be paid through the end of the Spurs and San Antonio Rampage seasons.

The fund was announced in response to the NBA and AHL suspending games amid the COVID-19 or novel coronavirus outbreak.

“As San Antonio feels the ripple effects of the difficult decisions we have all had to make because of this global pandemic, we know that few will feel this more than the members of our community who rely on hourly and part-time employment to take care of their families,” said SS&E Chairman Peter J. Holt in a statement.

Holt added: “Spurs Sports & Entertainment is a values-based organization, and taking care of our entire staff – both full time and part time – was never a question of ‘if’, but of ‘how’. I’m pleased to say that after spending the last few days examining every option together, our leadership team has found a way to ensure that these invaluable members of the SS&E Family will be provided for.”

Several professional sports franchises and players have donated to assist their arena employees who were left without work when leagues temporarily shut down.

The NBA suspended its season on March 12.

