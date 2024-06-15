McFarlin Tennis Center celebrates 50th Anniversary with proclamation from Mayor Ron Nirenberg

SAN ANTONIO – Over the past 50 years, the McFarlin Tennis Center has been known internationally for hosting tennis events with thousands in attendance.

However, the San Antonio community knows the McFarlin Tennis Center as a place that welcomes anyone who wants to learn the game of tennis.

For its continued support of the community and the compassion the center has for growing the game, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg attended the anniversary celebration on Friday.

Nirenberg also issued a proclamation, declaring June 14, 2024, as “McFarlin Tennis Center’s 50th Anniversary Day.”

Mayor Ron Nirenberg is here to read a Proclamation for “McFarlin Tennis Center’s 50th Anniversary Day.” The City of San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department is commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the McFarlin Tennis Center You’ll see it all tonight on @ksatnews 🥎🤠 pic.twitter.com/Y3nN7lCeeM — KSAT Nick Mantas (@KSATNick) June 15, 2024

“Now, therefore, I, Ron Nurnberg, mayor of the City of San Antonio, in recognition thereof, do hereby proclaim June 14th, 2024, to be designated as the McFarlin Tennis Center’s 50th Anniversary Day in San Antonio, Texas,” Nirenberg said. “The efforts of the McFarlin Tennis Center to serve youth, families and adults are deeply appreciated by the residents of San Antonio, as well as the visitors over the years that have come to McFarlin and played and also met many well-known professional tennis players, bringing a level of prestige to this place. Best wishes on another 50 years.”

McFarlin will be holding summer camps for those interested in taking up the game.