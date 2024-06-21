Texas A&M in position to bring first-ever CWS title to College Station; KSAT makes predictions

Texas A&M utility Gavin Grahovac (9) runs to first during an NCAA baseball game against Florida on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

What a year for the SEC. Again.

SAN ANTONIO – No. 1 Tennessee was first to lock in a spot in the 2024 Men’s College World Series Finals after defeating Florida State on Wednesday.

The moment Tennessee advanced, we were officially guaranteed a national champion out of the Southeastern Conference for the second straight year and third time in four.

Hours later, Texas A&M extended its 8-0 streak in the NCAA tournament with a 6-0 rout of Florida to reach the CWS Finals for the first time in program history.

The Volunteers have also never won a national championship, however the program does have one finals appearance under their belts in 1951 where they finished as national runners up.

No national title banners doesn’t necessarily translate to a lack of experience — neither head coach have made it to the finals despite coaching in the CWS a combined nine times.

In Jim Schlossnagle’s coaching career that spans over three decades, the third-year A&M head coach led TCU to five College World Series appearances and already two with the Aggies.

On the other side, Tennessee’s Tony Vietello is responsible for the rise of the Vols baseball program to national prominence. In Vietello’s seven seasons as the head coach, the Vols have made three CWS appearances in the last four seasons.

This battle between two of the top-3 teams in the nation begins Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in Omaha, Nebraska.

Game two will be broadcast on KSAT 12 with first pitch at 1 p.m. If necessary, game three with be Monday, June 24 at 6 p.m.

Here are predictions around the KSAT 12 newsroom for the 2024 CWS:

KSAT 12′s Predictions

Steve Spriester → Aggies in 3

Adam Caskey → Aggies in 3

Mia Montgomery (Texas A&M Alumni) → Aggies in 3

Mary Rominger → Tennessee in 3

Larry Ramirez → Aggies in 3

Mark Mendez → Aggies in 2

Daniel Villanueva → Tennessee in 2

Carlo Jagge → Tennessee in 3

Adam Barazza→ Tennesse in 3

Kolten Parker → Aggies in 2

Julie Moreno → Aggies in 3

David Ibanez → Aggies in 3

Nate Kotisso → Tennessee in 3

Mason Hickok → Aggies in 3

Jason Foster → Tennessee in 3

Bill Taylor → Aggies in 2

Landon Lowe → Tennessee in 3