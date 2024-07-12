Breaking Barriers: A historic weekend for women in motorsport at British F4 Championship

History is set to be made this weekend at the ROKiT British F4, certified by the FIA.

The championship will take place at Circuit Zandvoort from July 13 to 14. Eight women, including five current F1 Academy drivers, will race, marking the highest level of female participation in the championship’s history.

The star-studded female lineup includes F1 Academy drivers Bianca Bustamante, Jessica Edgar, Aurelia Nobels, Carrie Schreiner and Abbi Pulling.

This will be the first time Bustamante, Nobels and Edgar will compete in a British F4 car.

Schreiner is returning for her second appearance after her debut at Silverstone.

Pulling is continuing her dual campaign in British F4 alongside the F1 Academy, making headlines as the first woman to win a British F4 race.

Drivers not only compete for individual glory but also pave the way for future generations of female racers.

“This weekend marks a significant moment for female representation at the F4 level,” said Delphine Biscaye, F1 Academy Competition Manager, to F1 Academy News. “The ability for our drivers to gain valuable experience in preparation for our upcoming fourth round at Circuit Zandvoort is crucial. Track time is incredibly important for drivers at this level and allowing them to attend race weekends of other championships helps them prepare for the next step on their journey to elite motorsport.”

This weekend at Zandvoort marks a significant step forward in the journey toward gender equality in motorsport, showcasing the talent and preparing these drivers for higher levels of competition.