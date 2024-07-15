Ty Summers brings youth football camp back to Reagan HS after signing with Jaguars

SAN ANTONIO – This offseason, Ty Summers signed a new deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars after spending last season in New Orleans.

Before embarking on his sixth NFL season, Summers, the former Rattlers quarterback and linebacker, hosted his fifth youth football camp at Reagan High School.

“It’s really cool seeing a lot of familiar faces,” said Summers. “A lot of these kids have been out here for multiple years, and feeling that support from them and their families is huge. It’s just always been such a great experience, and I love doing it, so I’m glad to be able to do it again.”

Summers’ annual youth football camp is just one of the many rewarding moments the linebacker has experienced in 2024. In January, the San Antonio native welcomed a second child into the world, and then, after a workout with Jacksonville — the Jaguars signed the NFL veteran.

“Every year is the bonus at this point,” said Summers. “I’m just taking every opportunity, being joyful and appreciative of it, and enjoying every single day. It can be taken at any moment in this world. So, especially going back to Jackson, I’ve been there previously, so a lot of familiar faces. It’s cool to go back and see all those guys with whom I have those relationships now. They have new facilities, and that adds to the experience, too. It’s just a great spot to be. I’m super fortunate and blessed.”

As Summers nears training camp in Jacksonville at the end of July, he says his focus is to make the most of the opportunity on the table.

“Just making the team,” Summers said of his goal. “That’s always the first goal, making the roster, and then go from there and just go out there and compete. Have fun. Not overthinking or over stress like I’ve done to myself so many times.”

When the 28-year-old touches down in Jacksonville, he’ll be reuniting with fellow San Antonio native and defensive back Tre Flowers — who also signed with the Jaguars this season.

“It’s still funny how it worked out,” said Summers. “I saw him at the hotel, like, dude, wait, are you are you working out here too? It’s like, dude, San Antonio, what’s up? It’s good to see him and really connect with him because I’ve only ever seen him in passing.”