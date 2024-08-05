Texas State RB Ismail Mahdi named to Paul Hornung Award watch list

Texas State running back Ismail Mahdi (21) leaves Rice safety Gabriel Taylor (26) behind during the first half of the First Responder Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The 2023-2024 season for Texas State University running back Ismail Mahdi was remarkable, to say the least. Talling up 2,169 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns on the way to being named to six different All-American teams.

Mahdi’s upcoming second season with the Bobcats is already getting the attention of national watch lists.

Not only was Mahdi named to the Paul Hornung Award watch list, which is given yearly to the most versatile player in college football, but he was also on the Maxwell Award watch list and the preseason first team for the Sun Belt Conference.

The Bobcats will open the season with most likely a heavy running attack from Mahdi on Aug. 31, when Texas State hosts Lamar University at 7 p.m.