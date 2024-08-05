87º
Texas State RB Ismail Mahdi named to Paul Hornung Award watch list

The Paul Hornung to the most versatile player in college football

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Tags: Texas State, Football, Ismail Mahdi
Texas State running back Ismail Mahdi (21) leaves Rice safety Gabriel Taylor (26) behind during the first half of the First Responder Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero) (LM Otero, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The 2023-2024 season for Texas State University running back Ismail Mahdi was remarkable, to say the least. Talling up 2,169 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns on the way to being named to six different All-American teams.

Mahdi’s upcoming second season with the Bobcats is already getting the attention of national watch lists.

Not only was Mahdi named to the Paul Hornung Award watch list, which is given yearly to the most versatile player in college football, but he was also on the Maxwell Award watch list and the preseason first team for the Sun Belt Conference.

The Bobcats will open the season with most likely a heavy running attack from Mahdi on Aug. 31, when Texas State hosts Lamar University at 7 p.m.

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

