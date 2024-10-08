San Antonio Spurs fall to OKC Thunder 112-107 in preseason opener

SAN ANTONIO, TX - OCTOBER 07: Keldon Johnson #0 of the San Antonio Spurs drives on Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half of a preseason game at Frost Bank Center on October 7, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs opened their preseason schedule against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Frost Bank Center.

Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama were among the six Spurs players who did not suit up on Monday.

Wembanyama could suit up on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic.

NBA champion Harrison Barnes made his Spurs’ debut. In the first quarter, Barnes found Julian Champagnie wide-open in the corner for a three-pointer. Champagnie was six out of 13 from long range.

Towards the end of the third quarter, Spurs’ 2024 NBA Draft lottery pick Stephon Castle threw down a massive jam that had the San Antonio bench celebrating.

STEPH ARE YOU KIDDING?!? 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/5B7FgYt7WG — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 8, 2024

The Spurs ended up falling to the Thunder 112-107.

Champagnie led San Antonio with 22 points. Sandro Mamukelashvili impressed with 14 points himself.

The Spurs will aim to bring the physicality when the Magic come to San Antonio on Wednesday.