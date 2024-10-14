‘Not hitting the panic button’: Dallas Cowboys rather get losses out of the way now than later

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, left, and quarterback Dak Prescott (4) watch play against the Detroit Lions in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

ARLINGTON, Texas – The product the Dallas Cowboys have put forth in front of their home fans in 2024 has been nothing short of disappointing.

It started with the Green Bay Packers stunner over the Cowboys in the 2023-24 NFL Wild Card round in January, and in the latest loss, Dallas lost 47-9 to the Detroit Lions.

The Cowboys failed to score a touchdown in 11 trips to the red zone in the Week 6 NFC matchup, sending Dallas into its bye week 3-3 overall.

Postgame reaction from the Cowboys after Sunday’s loss

“We just got to be cleaner,” said Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who completed 17-of-33 passes for 178 yards with two interceptions. “We’ve got to find ways to get in the end zone. I feel like we were at this point kind of last year; going in the bye, red zone was a struggle. We went into the bye, figured some things out, and came out playing a lot better. I can tell you we plan to do the same.”

“Red zone and third down was a huge issue again today,” said Dallas’ head coach Mike McCarthy. “It’s going to be an emphasis for us as a staff during the bye week.”

“We got to capitalize every given chance when we step out on the field, home or away,” said Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who finished with 89 yards on seven catches. “Obviously, in the beginning of the season, we played a lot better away than we did at home. But, our last four games at home have not been good.”

“Whenever we’re up big or down big, you got to go out there and do your job,” said Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis. “That’s the key thing, going out there and doing your job and not trying to do too much or trying to make up for 30 points.”

“We’ve got to look in the mirror,” said Dallas linebacker Damone Clark. “That’s the biggest thing. We got to look in the mirror. We’re not going to hit the panic button. We’re going to stay right there in the middle. Stay neutral. This isn’t our first rodeo.”

“We got guys banged up,” said Cowboys’ third-year offensive lineman Tyler Smith. “Take a look in the mirror; see where we’re at. We’re 3-3. We got 11 games left in the regular season. We got a lot of opportunities in front of us. It’s just part of our journey to maximize all of those. I know we can be beautiful ball players. I know we can rise to the occasion when we need to.”

“We got time to regroup,” said Lamb. “We got time to hopefully see those guys again in the playoffs. And, right now it’s 1-1 in the series for the last few years. So, I mean, go figure.”