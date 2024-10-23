Skip to main content
Clear icon
71º
Join Insider for Free

BREAKING NEWS

Sports

Texas A&M University-San Antonio ready to make history with debut of basketball programs

The Jaguars hit the court for their inaugural basketball season on Oct. 28

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Texas A&M University-San Antonio, College Basketball, Sports, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas A&M University-San Antonio women’s and men’s basketball programs are nearing their inaugural season as part of the Red River Athletic Conference with the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

Chris Minner, a proven basketball coach in the NAIA, was hired to architect a women’s roster with enough talent to be competitive immediately.

With Minner’s connections to the local basketball scene in the greater San Antonio area, the longtime coach was able to reel in some of the area’s highly sought-after talent — who had an interest in playing basketball close to home.

The Jaguars’ men’s and women’s programs will begin their seasons on the hardwood against Southern University in New Orleans on Oct. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at the Texas A&M-San Antonio Recreation Center.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Mary Rominger headshot

Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter. She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California. Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos