Texas A&M University-San Antonio ready to make history with debut of basketball programs

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas A&M University-San Antonio women’s and men’s basketball programs are nearing their inaugural season as part of the Red River Athletic Conference with the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

Chris Minner, a proven basketball coach in the NAIA, was hired to architect a women’s roster with enough talent to be competitive immediately.

With Minner’s connections to the local basketball scene in the greater San Antonio area, the longtime coach was able to reel in some of the area’s highly sought-after talent — who had an interest in playing basketball close to home.

The Jaguars’ men’s and women’s programs will begin their seasons on the hardwood against Southern University in New Orleans on Oct. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at the Texas A&M-San Antonio Recreation Center.