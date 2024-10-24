King of the Castle: Spurs’ point guard of the future nears NBA debut

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Stephon Castle #5 of the San Antonio Spurs dribbles the ball up court against Team China during the first half of the 2024 California Classic summer league game at Golden 1 Center on July 09, 2024 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – In less than a year, Stephon Castle has accomplished more across the college and professional basketball ranks than most athletes ever come close to.

On April 8, Castle helped UConn secure its second consecutive NCAA championship in his lone collegiate season. The guard reeled in Big East Conference Freshman of the Year honors and was also named to the NCAA’s All-Tournament team.

Three months later, Castle was accompanied by his college head coach Dan Hurley in Brooklyn, New York, where he was selected No. 4 overall by the Spurs in the 2024 NBA Draft.

“It’s definitely a dream come true,” the 19-year-old told KSAT 12 Sports one week after the draft. “Looking at all the accolades laid out, it seems like a perfect scenario.”

Castle has since played in the NBA Summer League, healed from a sprained wrist he suffered during Summer League action and impressed in San Antonio’s five preseason games.

Sandwiched in between was a trip to the White House where he and his Huskies teammates were honored for their national title run.

As Castle nears his NBA debut on Thursday night, it’s still unclear exactly what his role will be. The Spurs’ coaching staff has kept its player rotation under wraps.

At 19 years old, Castle’s biggest strengths entering the league include his perimeter defense — as he drew the toughest perimeter defensive assignments in college — play-making abilities, his poised demeanor and his workhorse mentality.

In five preseason games with San Antonio, Castle came off the bench and averaged 11 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 21.1 minutes of action.

“He hasn’t missed a step,” Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich. “He’s just getting used to the physicality and speed of the game and learning what our plays are. It’s a new playbook for him. They did a lot of continuity stuff at UConn and we also like that sort of thing.”

“Using my versatility on the court is the main thing,” Castle said of what he envisions his role to be. “I’m just going out there and not giving myself any expectations.”

“If I can find a way to help us win, that’s a good enough role for me,” added Castle. “I feel like I’ve shown a lot of my versatility.”

There are a few factors that could likely lead to a larger-than-anticipated role for Castle right away.

San Antonio’s fifth-year guard Devin Vassell has been ruled out until at least Nov. 1 with a right foot injury, which opens up more playing time

Future National Basketball Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul has been a resource and mentor for Castle since the start of training camp

The preseason gave the Spurs’ coaching staff a decent sample size to see how effective Castle could be off the bench

The Spurs didn’t have much time on the court together before the start of training camp on Oct. 1. The impression Castle has already made on his new teammates is astounding.

Paul gave his vote of confidence in Castle, pointing out his “grit.”

“I think of all of the point guards I’ve seen over the years, one of the things you have to have in common with all of them is a grit, a will,” said Paul. “Aside from talent and skill, you got to have some type of chip on your shoulder and Steph(on) definitely got (sic) that. I think that was the first thing that I paid attention to. He is not looking for somebody to be his friend or whatnot. He’s a hooper, and I respect it.”

Castle is set to make his regular-season debut with the Spurs on Thursday when San Antonio visit the Dallas Mavericks. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.