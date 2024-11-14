‘The Showdown at the Shrine’ boxing card will be streamed live Nov. 23 on KSAT.com, KSAT+

SAN ANTONIO – Boxing will return to San Antonio and KSAT 12’s digital platforms later this month.

Triple A Promotions, in association with South Park Boxing Academy, are set to present “The Showdown at the Shrine” on Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Alzafar Shrine Auditorium located on the North Side.

The card is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live on KSAT.com and KSAT+, our free streaming platform.

The main event will showcase a six-round light flyweight bout between unbeaten 19-year-old David Cardenas (8-0, 6 KOs) and Robert Ledesma (3-13-1, 2 KOs). Cardenas and Ledesma are both from San Antonio.

“It’s an honor to fight in front of my hometown fans here in San Antonio once again,” Cardenas said in a news release. “I’m ready to give everyone a show they won’t forget. As always, fans can expect me to go for the knockout. I’m here to bring exciting fights to everyone in attendance and those watching on KSAT.”

In the four-round co-main event, two more lightweight competitors from San Antonio will meet when Aseel Martinez (2-0, 1 KO) faces Jose Jimenez.

Here is a list of the event’s undercard bouts:

Middleweights – 4 Rounds: Blazen Rocili (7-0, 6 KOs) – Las Vegas, NV vs. Corey Caad (8-7, 3 KOs) – San Antonio, TX.

Featherweights – 4 Rounds: Juan Garcia (5-0, 2 KOs) – Carrizo Springs, TX vs. TBA

Welterweights – 4 Rounds: Martice Taylor (Pro Debut) – San Antonio, TX vs. Juan Mata (1-0-1) – San Antonio, TX.

Super Middleweights – 4 Rounds: Westley Phillips (2-0, 2 KOs) – San Antonio, TX vs. Victor Mendoza (0-1) – San Antonio, TX.

Super Bantamweights – 4 Rounds: Jesus Cortinas (0-1-1) – San Antonio, TX vs. Jose Crespo (1-0) – San Antonio, TX.

Lightweights – 4 Rounds: Orlando Davila (2-0) – San Antonio, TX vs. Jose Ceja (1-12-2) – Spring, TX.

Middleweights – 4 Rounds: Ethan Lopez (1-1, 1 KO) – Castroville, TX vs. Nicholas Whitehead (Pro Debut) – San Antonio, TX.

Super Bantamweights – 4 Rounds: Carlos Torres (2-4, 1 KO) – Corpus Christi, TX vs. Jacob Barrientez (0-1) – Kenedy, TX.