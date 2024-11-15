Wanna get away to Paris? To watch the Spurs. For free!

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks for an outlet as Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Egan)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs are offering one lucky fan the chance to watch the Silver and Black play in Paris -- for free!

On Friday, the Spurs announced the launch of their Bonjour Paris Flyaway Sweepstakes, which offers fans the chance to enter to win a trip to see Victor Wembanyama play in his home country during the NBA Paris Games 2025.

Fans can enter the sweepstakes by texting VOYAGE to 210-444-5940 through Sunday, Dec. 15, at 11:59 p.m.

Here is what one lucky fan will win:

Two free tickets to one of the Spurs two games at Accor Arena in Paris, France, against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, Jan. 23 or Saturday, Jan. 25.

Round-trip flights from San Antonio to Paris.

Multi-night hotel stay in Paris; exact dates dependent on selected game.

Fan must have a valid passport to be eligible for trip.

“We’re so excited to offer our fans a chance to take a once-in-a-lifetime trip to watch the Spurs play in Paris through these sweepstakes,” said Becky Kimbro, Senior Vice President of Brand Engagement for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “We know it will be an unforgettable experience for the winners and the many other fans who come cheer us on abroad, as we work to expand the Spurs global fanbase.”

The winner of the prize will be selected and notified on Monday, Dec. 16, and will have 72 hours to claim their prize, after which it will be forfeited to a new winner.

For more information and to enter now, text VOYAGE to 210-444-5940.

For all information surrounding Paris games as they become available, including Spurs official watch parties in San Antonio and Austin, text PARIS to 210-444-5940.