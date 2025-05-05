Scholar Athlete of the Week: Avery Parvin, Providence Catholic School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Avery Parvin of Providence Catholic School.

Avery is a member and three-year captain of the varsity cross country and track teams. She was named Most Valuable Player for both sports her sophomore and junior years.

Avery is the president of the National Honor Society, the treasurer of Mu Alpha Theta and a member of the National French Honor Society and the Student Council.

She also performs community engagement through the National Hispanic Institute. Avery maintains a 101 GPA and is ranked fourth in her class.

Avery plans to attend Trinity University, major in finance and become a financial advisor.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My favorite memories actually happened this past week when I went to regionals. I competed in the 100-meter hurdles, and I got first place. Getting to celebrate with my teammates just really made me cherish their presence there and really made me feel the sisterhood that we have here at Providence Catholic School.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS ON HOW TO BALANCE ACADEMICS AND ATHLETICS?

“Always be true to yourself. Take things that you enjoy and that you want to do because then it just makes you enjoy everything above. Whenever you’re doubting just always look to God, look to prayer, go to church because it just makes you feel content and makes you solidified in the decisions that you make.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I’m going to major in finance at Trinity University and my goal is to be a financial advisor. It’s really to help those around me. The poverty rate in San Antonio is higher than everywhere else so I really want to bridge that gap that we have here.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“I have a message to my parents. Thank you for always pushing me, especially with my transition from gymnastics to track. They always encouraged me and told me that no matter what I could do it. I feel that really made me become the person and athlete I am today.”

