Skip to main content
Clear icon
93º
Join Insider for Free

Sports

College football teams unite to honor Hill Country flood victims with helmet decals

Several Texas teams are debuting helmet decals of the state outline wrapped in a green bow

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

The tribute is a map of Texas wrapped with a green bow. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

TEXAS – Several college football teams are paying tribute to the victims of the Hill Country floods as the season gets underway.

Many teams will start the season with a helmet decal of the state wrapped in a green bow.

Recommended Videos

The UTSA Roadrunners, Texas State Bobcats, Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies are among the teams participating in the tribute.

Since the Guadalupe River flooded on July 4, the green bow has been a symbol to honor those who died or remain unaccounted after the Hill Country floods.

Green is the color of Camp Mystic, where 27 campers and counselors died in the floods.

According to Kerr County officials, a total of 117 people died in the county as a result of the floods. Two people remain missing.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos