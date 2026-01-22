District victories for Roosevelt, Clark highlight girls basketball action

SAN ANTONIO – At Northside Gym, the Roosevelt Rough Riders picked up a district victory over the Brandeis Broncos, using strong defense and balanced offense to pull away in the second half.

Roosevelt held a slim lead coming out of halftime, leading 34-29 after Jayda Thompson passed up a good look to find Mary Nguyen in the paint for an easy basket.

The Rough Riders maintained control heading into the fourth quarter, leading 56-48 as their defense stepped up. Destinee Sanchez helped extend the lead with a scoop-and-score off a strong defensive stand.

Consistent ball movement on offense and solid team defense sealed the win for Roosevelt, as the Rough Riders closed out the Broncos 64-48 for their latest district victory.

“We’ve struggled a little as a team, bonding and being a little selfish with each other. Today, we were super happy. I told them, ‘Celebrate each other,’” said Robert Rheinberger, the Rough Riders head girls basketball coach.

After the Roosevelt and Brandeis game, the Clark Cougars, ranked second in the district, faced Reagan, which entered the matchup looking to climb from fourth place.

Clark wasted no time getting the offense going in the first quarter. Reese Adams drove into the lane and kicked the ball out to Jordon Rosenthal, who knocked down a 3-pointer to open the scoring. Moments later, the duo connected again, with Adams finding Rosenthal for another triple, giving Clark an early 6-0 lead.

The early chemistry between Adams and Rosenthal helped set the tone offensively, as Clark controlled the pace for much of the game.

The Cougars went on to defeat Reagan 44-33, strengthening their position near the top of the district standings.

Read also: