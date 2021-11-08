56º

Big Game Coverage

KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 12 rankings

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 12 of the 2021 high school football season!

Find more Big Game Coverage here, including more than a dozen games livestreamed for free each week.

CLASS 5A & 6A

RankRecord
12. Floresville8-2
11. Taft8-2
10. Reagan7-3
9. Marshall8-2
8. New Braunfels8-2
7. Southwest Legacy9-1
6. Smithson Valley8-2
5. Boerne Champion8-2
4. Alamo Heights10-0
3. Johnson10-0
2. Steele10-0
1. Brennan10-0

CLASS 1A - 4A

RankRecord
12. Navarro7-2
11. D’Hanis8-1
10. Somerset8-2
9. Falls City9-1
8. Boerne7-2
7. Wimberley8-2
6. Central Catholic8-2
5. Poteet9-1
4. Cuero9-1
3. Poth8-1
2. Carrizo Springs10-0
1. Shiner10-0

