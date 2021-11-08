KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 12 rankings

See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 12 of the 2021 high school football season!
Find more Big Game Coverage here, including more than a dozen games livestreamed for free each week.
CLASS 5A & 6A
|Rank
|Record
|12. Floresville
|8-2
|11. Taft
|8-2
|10. Reagan
|7-3
|9. Marshall
|8-2
|8. New Braunfels
|8-2
|7. Southwest Legacy
|9-1
|6. Smithson Valley
|8-2
|5. Boerne Champion
|8-2
|4. Alamo Heights
|10-0
|3. Johnson
|10-0
|2. Steele
|10-0
|1. Brennan
|10-0
CLASS 1A - 4A
|Rank
|Record
|12. Navarro
|7-2
|11. D’Hanis
|8-1
|10. Somerset
|8-2
|9. Falls City
|9-1
|8. Boerne
|7-2
|7. Wimberley
|8-2
|6. Central Catholic
|8-2
|5. Poteet
|9-1
|4. Cuero
|9-1
|3. Poth
|8-1
|2. Carrizo Springs
|10-0
|1. Shiner
|10-0