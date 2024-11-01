Pieper is ‘working the cut’ as a perfect regular season remains within reach

SAN ANTONIO – So far, the Pieper Warriors have had nothing but fun this season.

The Warriors kicked off their season with a thrilling fourth-quarter comeback against the Boerne Greyhounds on Aug. 29 in the third annual KSAT Pigskin Classic. Since then, Pieper has yet to earn a blemish on its win-loss record.

With two regular-season games remaining, the Warriors aren’t solely focused on making the playoffs or winning their district. They have their eyes set on playing in the UIL Class 5A Division I state title game.

Big Game Coverage More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

“We got to come out fast,” Pieper senior quarterback Cayden Keeth said. “Some games we haven’t come out very fast, and it’s been kind of rough for us. But when we come out fast, we’re a pretty great (sic) football team.”

Warriors head coach Nick Rogers said some games have been a battle, which fits perfectly into his team’s motto.

“Our motto this year is, ‘Work the cut.’ That’s a fighter analogy, and it’s just again focusing on the process,” Rogers said. “Every fighter that steps in the ring, they’re generally not looking to knock them out, you know, with the first punch. They’re feeling each other out, and ultimately, they’re just trying to cut the guy. Then, it’s just work the cut, work the cut, work the cut. Eventually, I’ll get my shot to knock you out.”

“It’s just taking it week-by-week, and honestly, day-by-day,” Pieper senior linebacker Kylor Scheppler said. “We’re just working at it out here at practice every single day.”

The Warriors (8-0) will host Victoria East (3-5) at 7 p.m. Friday at Pieper Warrior Coliseum.

“We find our opponent’s weaknesses, and we really drive into them, and we work to cut,” Pieper junior wide receiver Andrew Grinestaff said. “You know, you think about a cut on a person you want to work because that’s where the weaknesses are. And that’s how you’re going to take advantage and win.”

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.