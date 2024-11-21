Southwest HS entire volleyball team earns academic all-district honors

SAN ANTONIO – It’s one thing to be extremely talented on the court and to win back-to-back district championships, but to do so while your entire team makes the academic all-district team is just remarkable.

The Southwest Dragons were able to dominate their games completely on the court and their work in the classroom.

“It’s really cool, we always say we’re students before we’re athletes, so...I expected it from them,” said senior outside hitter Addison Bartlett.

“Yeah, it was great, you know, when we say we’re student-athletes, we really put the student first,” said senior middle Alyssa Curd. “The classroom it...you know, it drives us to be the best we can be, and that reflects on the court. It sets a huge standard, and it’s great for the girls coming up, for the girls leaving to show that you know this is what we’re capable of, and we can be great, and we can do so much more.”

While the seniors are still deciding where they want to play volleyball at the next level, they told KSAT what they might want to major in.

“I’m hoping to go into education, but I’m still talking to a few schools and seeing where I’m gonna take me,” said Bartlett.

“I’m thinking of education and business so that’s what should be my major,” said Curd. “I love to bake, and I love to sew, and that’s just my passion out of volleyball.”

“So maybe you’ll open your own bakery someday?” asked KSAT Sports Editor Nick Mantas.

“Yes, for sure, yes,” said Curd.

“We really push to make them great individuals when they’re here at Southwest, but further on, when they leave here, we want them to be great young ladies, and they really push for that,” said Southwest Volleyball head coach Catherine Cortez.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.