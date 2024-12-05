Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
61º
Join Insider for Free
Open the KSAT San Antonio Help Desk

Big Game Coverage

Holy Cross pep rally helps Knights prepare for state championship rematch

The Knights will get another shot at Dallas Christian at 7 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD Stadium

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Tags: Big Game Coverage, Holy Cross, TAPPS, San Antonio, High School Football

SAN ANTONIO – Holy Cross will have a familiar foe when the Knights suit up in Friday night’s TAPPS Division III state championship game.

Once again, Holy Cross will face the Dallas Christian Chargers, who beat the Knights in the title game last year. Before they meet, Holy Cross held a pep rally on Wednesday before the team heads to Waco.

After the cheer squad and dance team performances, a poem from San Antonio poet laureate Eduardo “Eddie” Vega and some “knockout” basketball, some Knight players — along with head coach Mike Harrison — discussed how eager they are for their rematch.

“It’ll mean the world to us because we need it, you know?” Holy Cross senior safety Nick Hall said. “We fell short last year, so we need to come back with more power. 13-0 right now. Hopefully, 14-0 on Friday and keep the drive going.”

“Everybody’s been real turned up at practice,” Holy Cross senior quarterback Gibby Alvarado said. “Enjoying our last week of practice together, so it’s just a different feeling. It’s phenomenal.”

Last year’s win made it three straight state championship titles for Dallas Christian.

“My comment the whole week has been, you know, they’re the three-time defending state champion for a reason, and you’re the state champions until somebody takes it from them,” Harrison. “I’m just hoping we have it in us.”

Kickoff for Friday’s game is set for 7 p.m. at Waco ISD Stadium.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Nick Mantas headshot

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS