Holy Cross pep rally helps Knights prepare for state championship rematch

SAN ANTONIO – Holy Cross will have a familiar foe when the Knights suit up in Friday night’s TAPPS Division III state championship game.

Once again, Holy Cross will face the Dallas Christian Chargers, who beat the Knights in the title game last year. Before they meet, Holy Cross held a pep rally on Wednesday before the team heads to Waco.

After the cheer squad and dance team performances, a poem from San Antonio poet laureate Eduardo “Eddie” Vega and some “knockout” basketball, some Knight players — along with head coach Mike Harrison — discussed how eager they are for their rematch.

“It’ll mean the world to us because we need it, you know?” Holy Cross senior safety Nick Hall said. “We fell short last year, so we need to come back with more power. 13-0 right now. Hopefully, 14-0 on Friday and keep the drive going.”

“Everybody’s been real turned up at practice,” Holy Cross senior quarterback Gibby Alvarado said. “Enjoying our last week of practice together, so it’s just a different feeling. It’s phenomenal.”

Last year’s win made it three straight state championship titles for Dallas Christian.

“My comment the whole week has been, you know, they’re the three-time defending state champion for a reason, and you’re the state champions until somebody takes it from them,” Harrison. “I’m just hoping we have it in us.”

Kickoff for Friday’s game is set for 7 p.m. at Waco ISD Stadium.

