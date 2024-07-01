Spurs’ recent NBA Draft selections highlight summer league roster

SAN ANTONIO – A handful of recent NBA Draft selections will play as part of the San Antonio Spurs’ 2024 Summer League team, which is slated to begin play on Saturday, July 6, according to a press release.

The 2024 roster will include No. 4 overall selection Stephon Castle and rookie second-round pick Harrison Ingram (48th overall), along with 2023 draft pick Sidy Cissoko. Juan Nunez, the No. 36 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft was not listed, however, and he did not attend Saturday’s news conference when Castle and Ingram met with reporters in San Antonio.

Two-way players for the 2023-2024 season David Duke Jr., Jamaree Bouyea and RaiQuan Gray all will play as well.

The press release said the Silver and Black will participate in the California Classic at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento beginning with a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on NBA TV. They will then travel to Las Vegas to make their 15th appearance in the NBA 2K25 Summer League on July 13, with play beginning against the Trail Blazers at the Thomas and Mack Center at UNLV, airing on ESPN2.

Fans will get a first look at Castle, a 6-foot-6 inch guard from UCONN who averaged 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the national championship-winning Huskies. He was a unanimous selection for 2023-24 Big East Freshman of the Year.

“I just can’t wait to get out there and show my versatility, especially with the kind of talent that we already have on that team. It being the youngest team in the league right now, I feel like our future is pretty bright. I just can’t wait to get out there,” Castle said in a Q&A with KSAT Sports Director Larry Ramirez.

Ingram averaged 12.2 points and 8.8 rebounds while making 38.5% of his 3-pointers for the University of North Carolina. He spent his first two college seasons at Stanford. Cissoko played in just 12 games last season for the Spurs, averaging 3.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in nearly 12 minutes per game.

Here’s a full look at the 2024 Summer League Roster: