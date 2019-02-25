Samuel L. Jackson calls out Spurs at Oscars after loss to lowly Knicks

NEW YORK - It was already a bad night for the Spurs. Then actor Samuel L. Jackson had to make it worse.

Jackson, who has called himself a Spurs fan in the past, was presenting at the 91st Academy Awards when he announced to the crowd in attendance and the millions watching around the world that the New York Knicks had just beaten San Antonio, 130-118, to snap the team's 18-game home losing streak.

Jackson was informing Knicks superfan and good friend Spike Lee, who minutes later won his first Oscar for best adapted screenplay for "BlacKkKlansman." The clip was shared on social media and went viral.

So Samuel L. Jackson just announced to everyone at #Oscars that the Knicks just snapped their 18-game home losing streak tonight...against the #Spurs...he was telling Spike Lee...can tonight’s loss get worse! #KSATnews #KSATsports #Oscars2019 pic.twitter.com/reZun7FHRX — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) February 25, 2019

The loss dropped the Spurs to 1-6 on a disastrous Rodeo Road Trip with one game remaining.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich did not mince words after the loss, calling the team's defensive effort "pathetic."

Popovich did, however, credit the reserves for getting the Spurs back into the game in the second half, but the hole was too big.

"That group gets credit for playing and doing their job the way they should," he said. "Other than that, it was a pathetic performance defensively, but the Knicks had something to do with it."

The Spurs wrap up the Rodeo Rodeo Trip on Monday night against the Brooklyn Nets.

