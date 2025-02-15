Texas Eats: AYCE Asian buffet and Japanese BBQ

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats:

JPOT - San Antonio (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

JPOT

415 TX-1604 Loop, San Antonio, TX 78245

JPOT opened last October off of Potranco and offers all-you-can-eat Japanese BBQ with a wide range of meats, seafood, vegetables, noodles and more. The space is equipped with an extensive sauce bar with over sixty sauces and a huge selection of appetizers. JPOT promises an experience great for the whole family!

KUMI Chinese Buffet (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

KUMI

17333 US-281, San Antonio, TX 78232

Using quality ingredients, Kumi has become a hot destination for all-you-can-eat Asian bites, equipped with a full sushi bar, ramen bar, made-to-order grilled meats and desserts from a local bakery in San Antonio. This buffet boasts over fifty items with gold band oysters and a master sushi chef. They have a range of options to satisfy the whole family.

Matcha Cafe Maiko (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Matcha Cafe Maiko

7115 Blanco Rd Suite 112, San Antonio, TX 78216

Six years ago, owner Cheng Tan opened Matcha Cafe Maiko near North Star, which has become famous for their unique soft serve flavors and Korean corndogs. They only serve two flavors, matcha and ube, with the option to swirl the two together. These can be paired with a variety of their matcha-based drinks and their new menu item: banana pudding.

Pelicana Chicken - Cheesy Corn (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Pelicana Chicken

5999 De Zavala Rd Suite 123, San Antonio, TX 78249

We head back to Pelicana Chicken to bring you more Korean fried goodness. Nestled off of De Zavala, Cheng Tan opened this location last year, which has quickly become a hot destination for Korean fried chicken. They’ve since introduced a snow machine that will keep your beers ice cold. Ring in Lunar New Year with some classic bites!

Texas Eats Exclusive sneak peeks, giveaway details, and more food! Email Address Subscribe

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.