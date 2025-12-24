Texas Eats: Holidays in the Hill Country + $1,000 H-E-B giveaway

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.
This week on Texas Eats:
Sunny’s: All-Day Brunch & Bar
518 River Road, Boerne, Texas 78006
Sunny’s: All‑Day Brunch & Bar in Boerne is a lively all-day brunch spot with riverside patio seating, creative takes on breakfast classics, and a fun cocktail program. From sweet cream pancakes and Birria Benny to signature mimosas, it’s built for lingering over brunch with friends, celebrating special occasions, or stopping in for a relaxed meal with a view.
Bobbie’s Southern Kitchen
1922 Goliad Road, San Antonio, Texas 78223
Bobbie’s Southern Kitchen on Goliad Road in San Antonio serves hearty Southern comfort food with a focus on generous portions and scratch-made favorites. From fluffy pancakes and chicken-fried steak to classic breakfast fare and lunch plates, it’s a homey spot where guests come for familiar flavors and warm hospitality rooted in decades of tradition.
Cool Vibes Smoke & Flame
486 Landa St., New Braunfels, Texas 78130
Cool Vibes Smoke & Flame in New Braunfels delivers a one-of-a-kind barbecue experience that mixes traditional Texas smoke with Caribbean influences. Known for jerk chicken, brisket, ribs, and flavorful sides like coconut-style street corn, this hidden-gem smokehouse brings bold seasoning and friendly service to its barbecue plates and sandwiches.
Hays City Store & Ice House
8989 Ranch to Market Road 150, Driftwood, Texas 78619
Hays City Store & Ice House in Driftwood blends Texas comfort cooking, a casual bar atmosphere, and a spacious outdoor ice-house setting. Housed in a restored store, it offers comfort dishes, hand-crafted drinks, and a wide selection of beers on tap, complete with patio seating and often live music — making it a popular stop for meals and social gatherings in the Hill Country.
