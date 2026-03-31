Texas Eats NOW: Classic Barbacoa Tacos and Cantonese Wok Cooking on Wheels

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 033126 Barbacoa (KSAT 2026)

LEON VALLEY BARBACOA TACO SPOT

6904 Bandera Rd Suite 5, Leon Valley, TX 78238

Leon Valley Barbacoa Taco Spot is a neighborhood favorite known for serving traditional Mexican breakfast and lunch made fresh daily. Owned by Rene Cavazos and Jeremiah Daniel Montelongo, the restaurant focuses on slow-cooked barbacoa, handmade tortillas and classic house-made salsas that reflect authentic family recipes.

This neighborhood favorite has quickly become a go-to destination for weekend tacos. Locals regularly stop in for plates piled high with tender barbacoa and comforting Mexican staples that celebrate time-honored cooking techniques.

TXE 033126 WokWey (KSAT 2026)

WOK WEY

1009 Avenue B, San Antonio, TX 78215

Wok Wey is a Far West Side food truck serving Cantonese-style Chinese cuisine cooked over high heat to achieve the signature smoky flavor known as wok hei. The concept is led by chef Jaime Gonzalez, who blends his Cantonese and Hispanic heritage to create a menu rooted in tradition and personal history.

Guests can find dishes such as char siu pork, fried rice, crispy fried chicken and blistered green beans, all prepared fresh to order. With a focus on simple ingredients and classic wok techniques, these meals on wheels deliver bold, fast-casual Chinese flavors in a mobile kitchen setting.

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