Texas Eats NOW: A New Twist on Old Italian Favorites and Gear Up for Family Fun at CarFest

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 041026 MareMonte (KSAT 2026)

MARE E MONTE ITALIAN RESTAURANT

9390 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240

Mare e Monte Italian Restaurant is a family-owned San Antonio eatery serving high-quality Italian cuisine in a relaxed setting. Named Best New Restaurant and Best Italian Restaurant by MySA, the establishment prides itself on very fresh ingredients and a welcoming dining experience. This sponsored segment highlights their first come, first served approach, inviting guests to stop in and enjoy a meal without reservations.

The menu features a mix of classic and elevated dishes, including the Orecchiette di terra with house-made sausage and San Marzano tomato sauce, as well as seafood, steak, and handcrafted desserts. With white linen tablecloths, an airy atmosphere, and a curated wine list, Mare e Monte offers a blend of traditional Italian flavors with a Texas touch.

TXE 041026 CarFest (KSAT 2026)

CARFEST

3201 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78219

CarFest returns to the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall for its 10th annual celebration, bringing together car enthusiasts and families for a weekend of entertainment and community impact. Hosted by the Community of Automotive Professionals, the free event features car showcases, automotive workshops, live entertainment, and interactive activities for all ages.

In addition to food trucks, barbecue cook-offs, and shopping, this annual event includes unique experiences like free car giveaways, a kids track, and on-site vehicle repairs for community members in need. With new additions such as a comedy show, a young entrepreneurs marketplace, and an animal adoption area, the event continues to grow as one of the largest automotive festivals in Texas.

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