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Texas Eats

Texas Eats NOW: Sicilian Pizza Pies and Community Craft Brews in San Antonio

David Elder digs into authentic Sicilian pies at CAPO’S PIZZERIA before heading to GATHER BREWING COMPANY for chef-driven comfort food and locally brewed craft beer

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Andre Glover, Texas Eats Producer

You can watch “Texas Eats NOW” Mondays through Saturdays at 10 a.m. - Saturdays and Sundays at 11 p.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 051226 Capos (KSAT 2026)

CAPO’S PIZZERIA

4263 Northwest Loop 410, Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78229

Capo’s Pizzeria is a family-owned San Antonio restaurant known for bringing authentic Buffalo-style pizza to South Texas. Since opening in 2015, the local favorite has built a loyal following with its signature thick-yet-crispy crust, slightly sweet tomato sauce, and classic Cup & Char pepperoni. Inspired by traditional pizzerias in western New York, Capo’s delivers a casual, neighborhood atmosphere filled with sports memorabilia, hearty comfort food, and a welcoming family vibe.

Beyond pizza, Capo’s serves crispy chicken wings tossed in house-made sauces, loaded subs, pasta dishes, and Loganberry drinks that pay tribute to Buffalo roots. With several locations across San Antonio, including spots on Broadway and Babcock Road, the restaurant has become a go-to destination for diners craving an authentic Northeast-style pizza experience. Fans regularly praise the generous portions, affordable lunch specials, and nostalgic flavor combinations that continue to make Capo’s a standout in the city’s growing pizza scene.

TXE 051226 GatherBrewery (KSAT 2026)

GATHER BREWING COMPANY

210 E Aviation Blvd, Universal City, TX 78148

Gather Brewing Company is a family-owned brewpub in Universal City known for pairing craft beer with elevated comfort food in a welcoming, community-focused setting. Located across from Randolph Air Force Base, the veteran-owned brewery has become a popular neighborhood destination thanks to its scratch-made menu, relaxed atmosphere, and rotating lineup of house-brewed beers. Designed as a social gathering space, Gather features a spacious patio, communal seating, board games, and a family-friendly environment that encourages guests to slow down and connect.

The menu blends traditional pub fare with bold global flavors, offering dishes like Korean chicken sandwiches, bulgogi cheesesteaks, hand-tossed pizzas, and weekend brunch favorites. Behind the kitchen is a former Coast Guard Culinary Specialist whose chef-driven approach helps set the brewery apart from a typical taproom. Guests can pair their meals with a variety of lagers, IPAs, and Belgian-style brews, including the popular Universal City Lager. With regular live music, local markets, and community events, Gather Brewing Company continues to establish itself as one of the area’s most unique food and drink destinations.

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.

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