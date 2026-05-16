Texas Eats NOW: Mini golf, delectable snacks, pizza pies, and craft brews

You can watch “Texas Eat s NOW ” Mondays through Saturdays at 10 a.m. - Saturdays and Sundays at 11 p.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 051126 CoolCrest (KSAT 2026)

COOL CREST MINIATURE GOLF

1402 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio, TX 78201

Cool Crest Miniature Golf is one of San Antonio’s most historic attractions, offering nearly a century of family fun on the city’s Near Northwest Side. Originally opened in 1929, the Art Deco-inspired venue is recognized as one of the oldest continuously operating miniature golf courses in the United States. Unlike traditional mini golf courses filled with novelty obstacles, Cool Crest focuses on natural landscaping, rolling terrain, and skill-based play surrounded by tropical plants and shaded pathways.

The venue features two distinct 18-hole courses, including the original 1929 course known for its long fairways and unique par-3 chip shot hole. In recent years, Cool Crest has expanded into a full entertainment destination with food, drinks, and live music. Guests can enjoy local favorites from Schilo’s Food Truck, featuring bratwurst and root beer, while Metzger Biergarten offers craft beer, wine, and an outdoor gathering space. With its blend of history, recreation, and community atmosphere, Cool Crest continues to be a beloved San Antonio landmark.

TXE 051126 OasisSnack (KSAT 2026)

OASIS SNACK DELIGHTS & PURIFIED WATER

8373 Culebra Road, Ste 208, San Antonio, TX 78251

Oasis Snack Delights & Purified Water has become a popular West Side destination for creative snacks, refreshing drinks, and family-friendly service. Owned by brothers Juan Pablo and Cristobal Flores, the business started as a neighborhood water shop before evolving into a bustling snack spot known for its colorful menu and welcoming atmosphere. The brothers transformed their father’s dream into a local gathering place where customers can enjoy both classic treats and inventive creations.

The menu features loaded hot dogs, hot Cheeto corn cups, fruit cups, mangonadas, and fresh aguas frescas in unique flavor combinations. Signature items like the Oasis Dog and the “Trifecta” agua fresca have helped the shop gain attention for its bold flavors and eye-catching presentation. Combined with friendly service and a lively environment, Oasis Snack Delights & Purified Water continues to stand out as a hidden gem for snacks and desserts in San Antonio.

TXE 051226 Capos (KSAT 2026)

CAPO’S PIZZERIA

4263 Northwest Loop 410, Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78229

Capo’s Pizzeria is a family-owned San Antonio restaurant known for bringing authentic Buffalo-style pizza to South Texas. Since opening in 2015, the local favorite has built a loyal following with its signature thick-yet-crispy crust, slightly sweet tomato sauce, and classic Cup & Char pepperoni. Inspired by traditional pizzerias in western New York, Capo’s delivers a casual, neighborhood atmosphere filled with sports memorabilia, hearty comfort food, and a welcoming family vibe.

Beyond pizza, Capo’s serves crispy chicken wings tossed in house-made sauces, loaded subs, pasta dishes, and Loganberry drinks that pay tribute to Buffalo roots. With several locations across San Antonio, including spots on Broadway and Babcock Road, the restaurant has become a go-to destination for diners craving an authentic Northeast-style pizza experience. Fans regularly praise the generous portions, affordable lunch specials, and nostalgic flavor combinations that continue to make Capo’s a standout in the city’s growing pizza scene.

TXE 051226 GatherBrewery (KSAT 2026)

GATHER BREWING COMPANY

210 E Aviation Blvd, Universal City, TX 78148

Gather Brewing Company is a family-owned brewpub in Universal City known for pairing craft beer with elevated comfort food in a welcoming, community-focused setting. Located across from Randolph Air Force Base, the veteran-owned brewery has become a popular neighborhood destination thanks to its scratch-made menu, relaxed atmosphere, and rotating lineup of house-brewed beers. Designed as a social gathering space, Gather features a spacious patio, communal seating, board games, and a family-friendly environment that encourages guests to slow down and connect.

The menu blends traditional pub fare with bold global flavors, offering dishes like Korean chicken sandwiches, bulgogi cheesesteaks, hand-tossed pizzas, and weekend brunch favorites. Behind the kitchen is a former Coast Guard Culinary Specialist whose chef-driven approach helps set the brewery apart from a typical taproom. Guests can pair their meals with a variety of lagers, IPAs, and Belgian-style brews, including the popular Universal City Lager. With regular live music, local markets, and community events, Gather Brewing Company continues to establish itself as one of the area’s most unique food and drink destinations.

Texas Eats Exclusive sneak peeks, giveaway details, and more food! Email Address Subscribe

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.