Texas Eats NOW: Classic West Side Burgers and Beautiful Backroads BBQ

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

FILÉ’S BURGERS

543 Ceralvo St, San Antonio, TX 78207

Filé’s Burgers is a family-owned burger spot on San Antonio’s west side that has been serving up made-to-order burgers for about seven years. Run by a tight-knit family with every member holding a station — from the flat top grill to the front counter — the restaurant has become a neighborhood anchor, with regulars stopping in once or even twice a day. The colorful building, complete with a Wembanyama mural visible from the street, and a drive-through lane, make it a hard spot to miss as you roll down the corridor near Highway 90.

The menu leans into classic American burger territory with a distinctly San Antonio twist. The standout is the Barrio Burger — refried beans, Frito chips, raw onions, and three slices of cheddar, all stacked on a buttered bun — with grilled onions available as a personal upgrade. The menu also features crispy tacos and chalupas with jalapeños and sour cream. The cheese selection runs to Swiss, American, and pepper jack in addition to the house cheddar, so every order can be dialed in exactly as wanted.

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

GO’SHEN POINT BBQ

13679 Macdona Lacoste Rd, Atascosa, TX 78002

Go’Shen Point BBQ is the project of Ron Patterson, a retired San Antonio Fire Department firefighter who spent 16 years on the job before stepping away nearly three years ago to smoke meat full time. Patterson learned his craft the hard way — literally burning briskets through years of trial and error while cooking at the firehouse — and says it took roughly five to six years before he felt he had mastered consistent results regardless of weather or volume. The operation runs as a mobile food truck and full-service catering outfit, with the truck making stops around the greater San Antonio area and events hosted at a sprawling private property in Atascosa. Customers can follow the truck on social media (@goshenpointbbq) to catch upcoming locations.

The menu centers on slow-smoked Texas barbecue, with brisket sliced from the fatty, well-marbled point, full spare ribs carrying a deep amber bark, pork sausage, pulled pork, and a Cajun smoked turkey breast developed in partnership with local concept Smashing Crowd. Loaded baked potatoes are a signature item: the classic version arrives stacked with brisket, sausage, butter, cheese, chives, and sour cream, while a new seafood boil baked potato comes with shrimp, boiled eggs, corn and a garlicky seasoning blend. Sides include a three-cheese mac and cheese and a sweet potato casserole glazed so richly it reads closer to dessert than a side dish.

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