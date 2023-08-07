FOR THE RECORD: San Antonio has experienced the most 105-degree days in a year

The most 105°+ days in a year for San Antonio

Although last year’s summer remains the hottest on record for San Antonio, there are still a few ways that the summer of 2023 takes the broiling, hot cake:

Subscribe to the free Whatever the Weather newsletter for a weekly rundown from the KSAT Weather Authority. Email Address Sign Up!

KEY POINTS:

San Antonio has seen the most 105-degree days in a year on record

The hottest heat index of 116 degrees ever on record for the Alamo City was calculated this summer

Del Rio has experienced its hottest temperature ever and the most 110-degree days on record for summer 2023

San Antonio Sizzle

As of publishing on Aug. 7, 2023, San Antonio has experienced eight days in 2023, when the thermometer reached 105 degrees or greater. That’s the most on record by a landslide, with 2022 coming in second place at four days of 105-degree heat. Records for this stat date back to 1885...138 years ago!

With summer far from over and a hot forecast ahead, we’re likely to continue to add to the 105-degree tally.

Summer 2023 started off humid, meaning we had balmy afternoon heat index values. In fact, a record-high heat index of 116 degrees was calculated at San Antonio International Airport on June 20, 2023, at 3:30 p.m.

It’s important to note that 2009, 2022, and 2011 still beat 2023, for the most 100-degree days on record. Will we crack into the top 3 this year? Only time will tell.

Here's a list of the most 100° days in a year on record (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Del Rio Roasting

Summer 2023 has been brutal for Del Rio. In June, the border town experienced an impressive 11-day streak where daily record highs were broken.

Moreover, their hottest temperature ever on record — 115 degrees — was recorded at the Del Rio International Airport on June 21.

Finally, Del Rio has experienced a whopping 7 days where the thermometer has reached 110 degrees or greater. That’s the most on record for the city, and records date back to 1906.

Del Rio 110° heat (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Relief Soon?

It’s just a matter of time before we see cooler weather in South Central Texas. Here are some general dates that you can keep in mind if the heat’s getting to ya:

Fall begins with the autumnal equinox at 1:49 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 23

The average first cold front for San Antonio falls usually in late September

San Antonio’s average first freeze is at the end of November

A couple of disclaimers (because we are meteorologists and believe in accuracy):

The arrival of autumn, while astronomically significant (equal days and nights), does not guarantee cooler temperatures. In fact...

Our first average cold front doesn’t arrive until late September. AND this is a tough thing to quantify. But if you look back over the last several years and look at the first 10-degree cool-down, the average date is around the end of September and the start of October.

The annular solar eclipse, which will be INCREDIBLE happens on Oct. 14. The sun will almost disappear (a ‘ring of fire’ will appear as the sun’s edges peek around the moon) in the middle of the day. If you’re in the path of totality, which INCLUDES San Antonio, temperatures will drop 10 degrees! Which is why we added it to this countdown. We can set our watch to it!

The first freeze is also a date that varies widely from year to year. But, if you average it out for San Antonio, Nov. 29-30 is the date that the data gives us.

More on KSAT: