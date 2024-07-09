Spotty showers possible for some Tuesday afternoon

HIGHLIGHTS
- - Highs will be in the upper-90s for Tuesday and the remainder of the week
- - A 30% chance for pop-up showers/storms between 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
FORECAST DETAILS
It’ll be a hot day around San Antonio with highs in the upper-90s.
A stationary boundary is draped across South Central Texas, and will stay there for the next couple of days.
This boundary will provide enough lift to allow for a hit-or-miss afternoon showers/storms daily through Thursday. The chance only stands at 30%, but isolated rain will provide relief for some lucky folks.
Have a nice Tuesday! ~ Sarah