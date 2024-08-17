79º
Today will be our 7th 100-degree day in a row, but there's hope for a break by next weekend

San Antonio’s summer sizzle continues

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Sarah's Saturday morning forecast update (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

KEY POINTS:

  • Temps peaking at 100°+ this weekend
  • Breezier Sunday, with a few gusts up to 20 mph
  • Small chance for rain by NEXT weekend with a small dip in temps possible

FORECAST DETAILS:

A hot weekend is forecast for San Antonio (August 17 & 18, 2024) (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Happy weekend, y’all! Saturday will be our 7th day in a row of 100-degree weather. While this is quite a stretch, it’s nothing compared to the longest stretch of consecutive triple-digit days on record, which occurred last year from July 30 to August 21. That’s when we had 23 days of back-to-back 100-degree days.

Still, take care of yourselves this weekend if you plan to be outside. The heat index could reach as high as 106° during the afternoon, but humidity will be noticeably lower by the evening hours.

Only difference in the forecast from Saturday to Sunday is that it’ll be a little breezier Sunday with winds from the south at 10-15 mph with a few gusts up to 20 mph.

Looking ahead to the week, the heat high settles right over us, so temps will rise even more by a couple of degrees. The good news? There’s still hope for a low-pressure system to move through deep south Texas Friday through next weekend, bringing extra cloud cover and a small chance for rain. This could end our triple-digit streak. We’ll keep you posted!

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

