There’s hope for at least *some* rain this week around San Antonio

Rain chances are highest Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday this week. While rain will be spotty, some lucky neighborhoods will see up to 1 inch of rain

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

Hot & humid Sunday, but likely under 100°

Spotty rain chances most of next week

Highs only in the 90s

FORECAST DETAILS:

Sunday's (8/25/2024) forecast calls for hot and humid weather with only a small chance for a stray afternoon shower. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SUNDAY: Mainly a hot and humid day. Highs will likely stay under 100°, and there’s a small chance (10%) for a stray shower between 3pm to 7pm.

THIS WEEK: A low pressure system will be moving through South Central Texas Monday through Wednesday. This means spotty rain (30-40% coverage) will develop at times Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Most neighborhoods will only see up to a quarter inch of rain, but if you’re one of the lucky folks, you could see up to an inch of beneficial rainfall.

Please note that it’ll be just simply warm and humid most of the time this week. Thankfully, though, extra cloud cover will keep temperatures in the low- to mid-90s regardless of how much rain you see in your backyard. That’s a welcome change from last week’s sizzling heat!

Have a wonderful Sunday! ~ Sarah