80º
Join Insider for Free

Weather

There’s hope for at least *some* rain this week around San Antonio

Temps will stay under 100°, too!

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
Rain chances are highest Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday this week. While rain will be spotty, some lucky neighborhoods will see up to 1 inch of rain (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:
  • Hot & humid Sunday, but likely under 100°
  • Spotty rain chances most of next week
  • Highs only in the 90s
FORECAST DETAILS:
Sunday's (8/25/2024) forecast calls for hot and humid weather with only a small chance for a stray afternoon shower. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SUNDAY: Mainly a hot and humid day. Highs will likely stay under 100°, and there’s a small chance (10%) for a stray shower between 3pm to 7pm.

THIS WEEK: A low pressure system will be moving through South Central Texas Monday through Wednesday. This means spotty rain (30-40% coverage) will develop at times Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Most neighborhoods will only see up to a quarter inch of rain, but if you’re one of the lucky folks, you could see up to an inch of beneficial rainfall.

Please note that it’ll be just simply warm and humid most of the time this week. Thankfully, though, extra cloud cover will keep temperatures in the low- to mid-90s regardless of how much rain you see in your backyard. That’s a welcome change from last week’s sizzling heat!

Have a wonderful Sunday! ~ Sarah

The latest 7 Day Forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

email

facebook

twitter

Recommended Videos