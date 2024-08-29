Lower rain chances today, but an active pattern returns by the weekend

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

Lower rain chances today, Friday

An uptick in moisture, a weak front brings better rain odds this weekend

Even better rain chances show up next week

FORECAST

Good morning! The last several days have been fruitful when it comes to rainfall. Today, the odds of rain will be lower. Isolated storms are still possible, but coverage of rainfall should be limited. Temperatures will reach the mid-90s this afternoon, with thick humidity. Heat index values may reach 100°. It’ll be warm for high school football this evening.

This afternoon's heat index

Friday looks similar to today. However, by the weekend, deeper moisture, along with a stalling, weak front will begin to increase rain chances again. Currently, the best chances of rain exists from Sunday through Wednesday of next week. Like the last few days, the setup will call for scattered, random downpours. This will help to keep temperatures in the low-90s.

Rain chances next 7 days

Have a great day! -- Justin