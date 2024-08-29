76º
Lower rain chances today, but an active pattern returns by the weekend

The extended forecast features better rain chances over the weekend and next week

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Labor Day weekend forecast (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
  • Lower rain chances today, Friday
  • An uptick in moisture, a weak front brings better rain odds this weekend
  • Even better rain chances show up next week
FORECAST

Good morning! The last several days have been fruitful when it comes to rainfall. Today, the odds of rain will be lower. Isolated storms are still possible, but coverage of rainfall should be limited. Temperatures will reach the mid-90s this afternoon, with thick humidity. Heat index values may reach 100°. It’ll be warm for high school football this evening.

This afternoon's heat index (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Friday looks similar to today. However, by the weekend, deeper moisture, along with a stalling, weak front will begin to increase rain chances again. Currently, the best chances of rain exists from Sunday through Wednesday of next week. Like the last few days, the setup will call for scattered, random downpours. This will help to keep temperatures in the low-90s.

Rain chances next 7 days (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Have a great day! -- Justin

