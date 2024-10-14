KSAT Connect users share amazing photos of comet over San Antonio

KSAT Connect users K.I. Stone and miken shared these photos of a comet over the San Antonio area.

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT viewers are sharing amazing photos of a comet over San Antonio.

The comet can be seen over San Antonio about 40 minutes after sunset. It can only be seen for a short time at dusk.

All you have to do is look west, just above the horizon. You can find Venus (looks like a really bright star) and then look a little to the right.

If you view it through binoculars or your phone camera, that can help!

Make sure to take it all in while you can -- the comet will only be visible over San Antonio through Oct. 18. Some clouds may be around Thursday & Friday.

If you’d like to send in your pictures of the comet, we’d love to see them! Be sure to post to KSAT Connect, and you might just see your pics on KSAT!

View some photos of Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS taken by KSAT Connect viewers below.