Skip to main content
Clear icon
89º
Join Insider for Free

Weather

KSAT Connect users share amazing photos of comet over San Antonio

View the comet at dusk through Friday, Oct. 18

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Adam Caskey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: San Antonio, Whatever The Weather, Astronomy, Weather, Comet
KSAT Connect users K.I. Stone and miken shared these photos of a comet over the San Antonio area. (KSAT Connect)

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT viewers are sharing amazing photos of a comet over San Antonio.

The comet can be seen over San Antonio about 40 minutes after sunset. It can only be seen for a short time at dusk.

All you have to do is look west, just above the horizon. You can find Venus (looks like a really bright star) and then look a little to the right.

If you view it through binoculars or your phone camera, that can help!

Make sure to take it all in while you can -- the comet will only be visible over San Antonio through Oct. 18. Some clouds may be around Thursday & Friday.

If you’d like to send in your pictures of the comet, we’d love to see them! Be sure to post to KSAT Connect, and you might just see your pics on KSAT!

View some photos of Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS taken by KSAT Connect viewers below.

Comet from the south side of Canyon Lake
WhitneyH

Comet from the south side of Canyon Lake

0
Canyon Lake
A3 tonight. Thanks for the heads up Ksat..
Penny

A3 tonight. Thanks for the heads up Ksat..

0
Pipe Creek
Comet from northern Medina county
miken

Comet from northern Medina county

0
Hondo
Comet as seen in Boerne

Comet as seen in Boerne

0
Boerne
Comet C/2023-A3 Taken 10/13/2023 taken at 8:04 pm

Comet C/2023-A3 Taken 10/13/2023 taken at 8:04 pm

0
Boerne
Comet A3 from Kendall County 10-13-24
Mike Jones

Comet A3 from Kendall County 10-13-24

0
Boerne
View of the comet from my IPhone.

View of the comet from my IPhone.

0
San Antonio
Comet
markramos71

Comet

0
San Antonio
Comet

Comet

0
Von Ormy
Caught a good picture of the comet.

Caught a good picture of the comet.

0
Floresville
Comet and windmill five miles west of Sabinal on the RC Ranch.
K. I. Stone

Comet and windmill five miles west of Sabinal on the RC Ranch.

0
Knippa
Wow. Featuring a comet on our western sunset sky taken with our iPhone.
Frig

Wow. Featuring a comet on our western sunset sky taken with our iPhone.

0
San Antonio

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Sarah Spivey headshot

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Rebecca Salinas headshot

Rebecca Salinas is the Digital Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.

email

twitter

Recommended Videos